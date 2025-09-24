Indian street food café in Milton Keynes officially opens its doors
Chaiiwala, which is located within the centre:mk building, celebrated its official opening over the weekend of September 20 and 21 with music, children’s entertainment and the opportunity to taste some of its food.
Activities during the weekend included music courtesy of Milton Keynes Asian Community Radio, an appearance from British-Indian music producer Rishi Rich, a magician and a children’s entertainer.
Kids activities included face painting and free balloons and flags were handed out.
Among the guests in attendance were Milton Keynes Mayor James Lancaster.
Customers were also able to taste Chaiiwala’s Indian street food inspired menu, and karak chaii, a sweet spiced tea popular in South East Asia, while there was also a raffle with prizes including vouchers to use in the café.
The Milton Keynes café is the brand’s 105th venue in the UK, and store franchisee Saj said: “I’m really excited to officially introduce local consumers to the Chaiiwala brand.
“We offer something truly unique - a delicious, Indian street-food style menu that can be enjoyed from breakfast to post-dinner desserts as well as our world-class karak chaii.
“We look forward to seeing customers on-site and building our connection with the local community over the months and years ahead.”