Infant mortality falls in Milton Keynes despite national rise

New figures have shown a fall in infant mortality across Milton Keynes, despite a rise nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows there were 36 registered deaths of infants in their first year of life across the city.

The data covers the period from 2021 to 2023, and accounts for an infant mortality rate of 3.8 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a decrease on 2011-2013 when the rate was 4.9 per 1,000.

Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities has shown a fall in infant mortality across Milton Keynes, despite a rise nationally

It was a different story nationally with the infant mortality rate rising to 4.1 per 1,000 births, after it had remained at 3.9 since the 2013-2015 period.

In Milton Keynes, 32 deaths of children between one and 17 years old were registered in 2021-2023, giving a mortality rate of 15.9 per 100,000, an increase from the 12 per 100,000 a decade earlier.

Jenny Ward, chief executive of the charity The Lullaby Trust, which works to eliminate infant mortality, called the figures worrying and said more help was needed from the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Increasing deprivation in the UK has become a huge concern and priority for us, as families in deprivation are 23 per cent more likely to experience infant deaths and often lack access to safer sleep spaces," she said.

"Every family should be given a safer start to life, but we need more help from the Government to reach every baby and every family."

The Lullaby Trust has distributed more than 250 Bedtime Bundles to families in crisis or temporary accommodation, with kits including bedding, a travel cot, safer sleep advice and a thermometer.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "It is unacceptable that infant mortality figures are rising, and these statistics lay bare the stark inequalities in outcomes for babies this Government has inherited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of our Plan for Change, we are committed to giving all children a healthy, happy start to life and delivering accessible, integrated maternity, baby, and family support services.

"We will train thousands more midwives to better support women throughout their pregnancy and beyond, and trusts failing on maternity care will be supported to make rapid improvements."