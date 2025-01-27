Inflatable balloon-dome company is one of 25 start-ups given generous grants by Milton Keynes City Council this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A giant balloon company is able to truly take off in business after receiving a grant from MK City Council.

BalloonyTyphoony, who supply inflatable balloon-domes for events and parties, is one of 25 Bletchley or Fenny Stratford-based companies to be awarded the hand-out.

The grant scheme was launched last year as part of the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Deal ,which aims to drive economic growth to the area and create new jobs for local people.

Start-ups receive up to £2,500 and more established businesses up to £5,000.

The other businesses include some independent cafes and local energy efficiency installers.

Successful start-ups demonstrated that they have a business ready to be launched in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, or have been operating for three years or less and need support to develop.

They will use the grant money for marketing, branding, training, business planning, financial management, sustainability measures or IT equipment.

Existing businesses will receive up to £5,000 to grow their current offer through launching new products, or by scaling up. The grant will be used to buy new equipment, cover consultancy costs, staff training, rebranding, software development or repairs and maintenance of premises.

BalloonyTyphoony plans to uses their cash to buy equipment to ensure their activities are suitable for children with disabilities.

Owner Claire O’Sullivan said: “We are so grateful to Milton Keynes City Council for the opportunity to help us grow, and better serve our whole community. Our aim has always been to make our Balloon Dome business accessible to all regardless of ability or family circumstances.”

She added: “This grant has enabled us to move forward with our next chapter and we look forward to helping our community grow and thrive.”

Medanwhile, MK City Council leader Pete Marland said: “We received such a diverse range of applications from businesses in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford which means these grants can support a real reflection of our community and the many brilliant businesses that operate here. We hope this help will give them the boost they need to reach their goals, and be part of our vision to grow the area.”