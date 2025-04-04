Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspectors have found that urgent improvement is required at a Middle Eastern restaurant in Milton Keynes.

Layaly Lounge, a restaurant that opened in late 2021 at Queensway in Bletchley, focusing on Middle Eastern and Arabic cuisine, has been handed the lowest possible rating by inspectors.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) appears to have recently toured the city, handing out ratings to 80 restaurants, cafes and takeaways.

Three-star ratings, meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, have been given to HK Flavor, a takeaway at 28 Church Street in Wolverton, plus five restaurants, cafes and canteens - Chickaros at 14 Savoy Crescent, Maaya Indian Kitchen & Bar at Brooklyn House, 2 Rillaton Walk, both in Central Milton Keynes, Afghan Chopan Restaurant at 3 Wellington Place, and Da Vinci at 176 Queensway, both in Bletchley, and Miller & Carter at Burchard Crescent in Shenley Church End.

Four-star ratings, meaning hygiene standards are good, have been given to three establishments - The Rub BBQ at Unit W69 Mk Two Business Centre, 1-9 Barton Road, Bletchley, The White Hart at 1 Gun Lane, Sherington, and Kilning Me Softly at 110 High Street, Newport Pagnell.

Elsewhere, it is very good news with all remaining establishments visited awarded the highest possible mark of five, meaning hygiene standards are very good.

Five stars have been given to 21 takeaways - Good Food 4 U at 1a Bradwell Road, New Bradwell, Bunz at 5 Oliver Road, Tikkaway at 37a Aylesbury Street, both in Bletchley, Greggs at Bp Petrol Station, H6 Childs Way, Milton Keynes, Papa Johns at 93 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Nacho'd at Food Court Pod C, Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, Eastern Express at 30 Church Street, Turkish Grill at 34 Stratford Road, both in Wolverton, Krust Pizza at 9 High Street, Stony Stratford, Flying Panda at Food Court, Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes, Kebab Centre at 158 Queensway, Bletchley, Asia Wok Restaurant at 23a Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Favorite Chicken at Unit C6, 4 Brooklands Road, Fen Street, Milton Keynes, Friars Fish and Chips at 34 Church Street, Wolverton, Enzos Fish Bar at 12 High Street, Olney, Georges Fish & Kebab Bar at 76 Shearmans, Fullers Slade, Danyals Peri Peri at 15 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill, East Ocean Chinese Take Away at 89a High Street, Newport Pagnell, Willen Tandoori at 2 Granville Square, Willen, Istanbul Kebabs at 48 High Street, New Bradwell, and Oriental Inn Express at 77 Shearmans, Fullers Slade.

Six pubs, bars and nightclubs have been given five-star ratings - The White Horse at 49 High Street, Stony Stratford, The Bull Inn at 33 Tickford Street, Newport Pagnell, and four in Bletchley - Chequers at 48 Watling Street, Pink Punters at The Pink Punter, 2 Watling Street, Bletchley Rugby Club at Manor Fields, Watling Street and Milton Keynes Irish Centre at The Pavilion Manor Fields in Watling Street.

Finally 43 restaurants, cafes and canteens have been awarded a five-star rating - Bistro Live at 488 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Tuk Tuk Thai at 59 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, SI5 Secret Intelligence at The Grid, Snowdon Drive, Winterhill, Water Eaton Church Centre at Drayton Road, Bletchley, Gather & Gather UK Limited at River Island Distribution Centre, Fen Street, Magna Park, Milton Keynes, Courtyard Brasserie at 8-9 Rose Court, Olney, H&M Logistic Centre (Talkington Bates) at The H&M Logistic Centre, Harvie Card Way, Milton Keynes, Sultans Restaurant at Unit B2, 15 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes, Voong's Restaurant at 1-2 Woodward House, Cambridge Street, Bletchley, Gunaydin Restaurant at 49 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Tim Hortons Cafe & Bake at 44 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Fara's Luxurious Treats at 14 The Green, Newport Pagnell, Age UK Milton Keynes at Peartree Centre, 1 Chadds Lane, Peartree Bridge, Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Council (Cafe Civic & Corporate Catering) at Civic Offices, 1 Saxon Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, FoodCycle Milton Keynes Wolverton at The Old Bath House, 205 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Pizza Express at 12 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes, Alpla UK (Jimmys Catering Services) at Alpla Ltd, Lasborough Road, Kingston, HMP Woodhill Main Kitchen at Hm Prison, Wisewood Road, Woodhill, MSD (Blue Apple Catering) at Walton Manor, Hullwell Gate, Brickhill Street H9 To H10, Milton Keynes, Tesco Family Dining Ltd at 1 Winchester Circle, Kingston, The Pin Petch Thai Restaurant at 13 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Costa Coffee at Unit 7, 2 Brooklands Road, Brooklands, Jasmine Indian Cuisine at Unit 24 Lloyds Court, North Tenth Street, Central Milton Keynes, Frank Moran Centre at Melrose Avenue, Bletchley, Players Paradice at 22-23 Kingston Quarter, Winchester Circle, Kingston, The Bull & Brew at 64 High Street, Stony Stratford, Papa Johns at 33 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Cafe 25 From the Hatch at Unit B, Stadium Way East, Denbigh North, Treat Street at Unit H1, Stadium Way East, Denbigh North, Marwo's Kitchen at 32 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Ganges Lounge at 47 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, Strudwicks at Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, Royal Thai Restaurant at 32 High Street, Stony Stratford, Banana Tree/What’s Your Katsu/Mimi’s Thai Kitchen at Brooklyn House, Unit 800 Holkham Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Bartlett Mitchell Ltd C/o M & S Milton Keynes at 2 Pendeen Crescent, Snelshall East, BENUGO at The Mansion, Bletchley Park, Sherwood Drive, John Lewis at 11 Field Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Really Awesome Coffee at Challenge House, Sherwood Drive, Bletchley, Cowpers Oak at High Street, Weston Underwood, Ball Corporation (Sodexo Food Services) at 8 Northfield Drive, Northfield, BaxterStorey/Racing Bulls S.p.A. at 9 Bradbourne Drive, Tilbrook, Milton Keynes, Oodles at Unit 10 Lloyds Court, Central Milton Keynes and Talbot Inn at The Talbot Inn, 33 London Road, Loughton.

Under the scheme, the FSA gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which can be displayed at their premises and online.

This allows consumers to make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

The full rating system is as follows – five means hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene standards are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory, two means some improvement is necessary, one means that major improvement is necessary and zero means that urgent improvement is required.

