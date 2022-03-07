Inspirational female speakers will mark International Women's Day in Milton Keynes tomorrow

An International Women's Day event is to be held at MK Theatre tomorrow morning with the theme of breaking the gender bias.

There will be inspirational women speakers, entertainment from MK Cheerleading Academy and some sweet treats provided by Cooks Kitchen, sponsored by MK College.

The event has been organised by Milton Keynes Community Foundation, working alonside MK Act, Truby’s Garden Tea Room, MK College, Pandora Inc CIC and Penrose Creates.

The theme for International Women's Day tomorrow is #BreaktheBias

It starts at 8.30am at the theatre and then moves on to MK Rose, when people can "share a pledge" on how they will help #BreaktheBias.

International Women’s Day is a global day that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, marking a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

Kay Smith, Philanthropy Manager at MK Community Foundation, said “It’s all about getting people to imagine a gender equal world, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, where difference is valued & celebrated – and working together to take steps towards making it happen. We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s event.”

Places are limited for the event. You can find out more or register here.