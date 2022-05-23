Inspirational Milton Keynes woman raises £45,000 for charity which helps disabled children

Elly Hance began fundraising for Newlife in 2015 after reading a newspaper report about a child that was helped by the charity. Elly’s dedication to the charity means that more than 30 children have received equipment from Newlife over the past seven years.

Elly explained it’s an amazing feeling to help a child in need.

”That’s what drives me on”, she said. "Helping the next child in need receive equipment that can be quite simply life changing.

Elly Hance pictured with her husband Ken

"This could be specialist seating so they can be involved with family activities, a buggy or wheelchair so they can go outside, or a safe bed to sleeping without risk of injury.

"I know that Newlife helps children in a very real way and that every penny donated to them to fund equipment, actually goes to fund equipment.”

Elly and her group of friends have held numerous events over the years ranging from sponsored walks and sing-a-thons, to jewellery and card making. Elly also makes crafts to sell, such as pyrography, the art of decorating word with burn marks.

During the pandemic, Elly made 1,900 facemasks which resulted in a whopping donation of £4,782.

Added Elly: “My children are grown and fine, but for a disabled child the equipment those funds purchase makes such a difference. That’s why I urge people to fund raise for Newlife. Every penny counts.”