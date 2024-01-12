InspireAll makes surplus despite utilities challenge in Herts and Milton Keynes

"Theatre and cinema struggled with the return from the pandemic”

Sellout pantomime performances have helped a Hertfordshire leisure firm in its recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

InspireAll made a surplus of £1,470 before pension adjustments in the year to April 2023, down from £77,982 the year before.

According to company accounts published in January 2024, the Borehamwood firm saw “sustained increases in participation and income growth” throughout the 2022/23 year.

InspireAll manages facilities owned by Hertsmere Borough Council, Hertfordshire County Council and Milton Keynes Council.

But “theatre and cinema struggled with the return from the pandemic and the early months of the financial year were constrained at Wyllyotts [Theatre, Potters Bar] by the lack of strong shows touring, very few good film releases and a reluctance for older adults to attend busy indoor venues”.

The accounts read: “The latter part of the year showed a strong upturn, with sold-out shows and a very successful pantomime.

“The pantomime generated £136,000 in ticket sales, more than any year previous.”

InspireAll runs Furzefield Leisure Centre in Potters Bar and The Venue in Borehamwood on behalf of Hertsmere Borough Council.

“[Highlights] for the year included the refurbishment of the gym at The Venue and despite new local competition, The Venue achieved great membership growth, ending the year with 2,285 members, only four per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels,” the accounts note.

“Customer visits at Furzefield returned to near pre-pandemic levels with an annual total of 460,841, an increase of 51 per cent on the previous year.

“Swimming lessons remained one of the successes of the year with 4,037 pupils on the swimming lessons programme by March 2023, compared to 3,753 in March 2020.”

A similar council contract in Milton Keynes “has struggled with the rising cost of utilities”, so “areas for improvements to help reduce energy consumption were identified and LED lighting replacement projects have taken place where possible.”

Figures show the operation of leisure facilities costs across the company rose by £1.4 million between 2022 and 2023 – a 14 per cent hike.

InspireAll claims that with more than 50 activities on the timetable “have doubled to offer an improved, more appealing programme with additional sessions added throughout the weeks such as walking netball, pickleball and bowls.”