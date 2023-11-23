Inspiring film produced by Milton Keynes based charity nominated for prestigious award

Appeal for votes to raise awareness about the charity’s work

A short film produced by Milton Keynes based charity, UK Astronomy, has been nominated for a major award at the ‘Oscars’ of charity film.

‘Follow Your Dreams’ is a five-minute inspirational video tracing the remarkable journey of Ross Hockham, who transformed his passion for astronomy into the award-winning UK Astronomy charity.

The film is now up for an award at The Smiley Charity Film Awards, the world’s biggest campaign to promote cause-based films.

A charity spokesperson said: "Follow Your Dreams" is not just a story, it's a powerful testament to the impact one individual can have, especially with the support of a caring community.

"The film follows Ross as he overcomes his fears, conquers challenges, and follows his dreams to set up this award-winning charity, showcasing the profound effect one person can make with the kindness and support of others.”

Ross Hockham, UK Astronomy, founder, said: "When we began, it was just a dream fuelled by passion. Today, it stands as a testament to the power

of perseverance, community support, and the belief that one person can make a difference."

The film was created by Adrienn and Leo from Things We Do who are now inviting people to vote for the film which helps raise awareness about the invaluable work carried out by UK Astronomy.

UK Astronomy has previously won several awards, including a British Citizen Award for Education, a Points of Light Award from the Prime Minister, a Coronation Champion, and an Extraordinary People Award for Innovation from the Royal Latin School.