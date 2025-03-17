International visitors to Buckinghamshire are spending more money in the county since the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The data shows that overseas visitors to the Thames Valley, which covers Buckinghamshire, as well as Oxfordshire and Berkshire, spent £1.8 billion in 2022, the most recent year where figures are available.

This was an increase from £1.7 billion in 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic, while exactly one billion was spent in the area a decade earlier.

Nationally, foreign tourism spending hit £50 billion in 2022, the highest figure on record, and a 63 per cent increase on the previous ten years.

The breakdown on spending by international visitors in the Thames Valley revealed that £589 million was spent on hotels and restaurants, with £88 million spent on recreation and culture.

Five out of the top six areas for international spending were in Greater London, while West Central Scotland saw the greater increase over the decade, with spending more than trebling in that region.

Among the areas to see income from international spending fall were Northern Ireland, the West Midlands and Devon.

The Tourism Alliance warned that many of its members were struggling, while Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: "Whilst foreign tourism spending may have exceeded 2019 levels, it hasn’t kept up with inflation within the hospitality sector, meaning in reality it's still below pre-pandemic levels in real terms.

"The Government should improve the UK's tourism competitiveness, particularly through a lower rate of VAT for hospitality and tourism.

"Currently, the UK's 20% rate of VAT ranks as one of the highest in Europe and is one of the major factors holding the sector back."

