Invest in fairytale 18th century country cottage near Milton Keynes with working well in garden

It has been fully renovated and offers wealth of character

Live your country cottage dreams at Hedgehog Cottage – a home straight from the pages of a fairytale that even has its own well in the garden (wishes not guaranteed!).

This hidden gem in East End, North Crawle is an 18th century cottage, fully renovated with stunning kitchen, cosy lounge/diner, office, three bedrooms, and family bathroom.

The property also has beautiful gardens with a working well, private parking and a workshop (though we can’t promise any friendly elves to help out).

The property dates back to the 1700s, when this row of cottages began as barns. Converted into three cottages in the mid-19th century, the dwelling once housed the local sweet shop and later combined to create one property. The current owners gave it a new lease of life in 2021, reviving its charm and retaining its roots.

The entire residence has been renovated with work including new heating, wiring and windows, a new boiler and new water tank along with refurbishing every room.

The character home features stable door, flagstone floors, beams, understairs storage, and beautiful country-contemporary style kitchen with white gloss units, wooden worktops and built-in appliances.

The lounge/diner has dual aspects with views to the front and rear where French doors open on to the patio ideal for indoor-outdoor dining. A feature log burner is set in a brick fireplace with a wood mantle and a tiled hearth. Tucked to the side is the office with utility and cloakroom also on the ground floor.

The bedrooms feature barn-style sliding doors and include a large master with capacity for large bed, wardrobes, drawers and a dressing table. Amazingly, the property is unlisted, with plans in place for a double-story extension to expand kitchen and office, and add a dressing room and an en suite to the master. Bedrooms two and three are both good-sized doubles, and the bathroom is a modern white suite with chrome fittings.

Outside, the owners have transformed the gardens into a haven full of colour and interest with established lawns and borders, fruit trees and a working well to keep it all watered.

The price guide for the property is offers over £500,000 with further details from Kendall James estate agents, on 01234 852434.

Let’s take a look around...

Entrance Hall The entrance hall has a feature stable door, with flagstone floors, beams and understairs storage.

Kitchen Area The country-contemporary style kitchen features white gloss units, wooden worktops, ceramic sink, and stone splashbacks with utility and cloakroom behind a sliding door.

Living Space The lounge/diner has a feature log burner which is set in a brick fireplace with a wood mantle and a tiled hearth, in keeping with the farmhouse style

Dining Area The lounge/diner has dual aspects for lovely outlooks to the front and rear with French doors opening on to the patio - ideal for indoor-outdoor dining.