Investigation underway as 19-year-old woman tragically dies after being hit by car in Milton Keynes
The incident happened just after 5.30am on H9 Groveway at the junction with Simpson Drive when a pedestrian collided with a Volkswagen Passat.
The 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her family are being supported by specially trained police officers.
The driver of the Volkswagen did not suffer any injuries.
Road closures were put in place between the junction with Newport Road and the Walton Drive roundabout.
Following the publication of the police appeal into the incident, tributes were posted on social media to the victim and their family, while flowers were left at the scene.
Lead investigating officer, Police Sergeant Matt Cadmore said: “Tragically, a woman has died following this collision.
“Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this extremely difficult time and we have specially-trained officers supporting the deceased woman’s family.
“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us.
“I am also appealing for anyone with a dash-camera who was driving on either carriageway of H9 Groveway at around 5.30am this morning (Sunday), to please check their recordings and let us know if they captured anything that could help our investigation.
“You can get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43250365617.”