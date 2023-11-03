‘Invisible’ Tory councillor in Milton Keynes disqualified from Town Council after failing to attend meetings

He also claimed allowances of nearly £700, according to fellow councillor

A Conservative Councillor has been disqualified from Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council after failing to attend meetings for over six months – and still claiming an allowance.

Councillor Mo Imran, who represents Bletchley Park on Milton Keynes City Council, has been removed from Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council. The council says he has not attended a meeting of the town council since April 2023, but claimed £647.75 in allowances this year (23/24).

Councillor Imran also claimed £209.25 in allowances over the last year but failed to attend a single meeting of the Employment Policy Committee, of which he was a member, it's claimed.

Councillor Imran continues to serve as a city councillor, but concerns have been raised about his ability to properly represent the residents of Bletchley.

Bletchley East Ward Councillor Ed Hume, who also sits on Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council and is chair of the Employment Policy Committee, said: “Town councillors play a key role in representing communities, and attending meetings is the absolute bare minimum that we expect all town councillors to do.

"It’s despicable that Councillor Imran has been absent and invisible from the town council for the most part of the past 18 months, despite claiming nearly £1,000 in allowances from the taxpayer.

“Bletchley is a brilliant town with an exciting future ahead. It deserves a councillor who cares and wants to see the town excel – not somebody who fails to show an interest but happily takes your money anyway. Bletchley deserves better.”