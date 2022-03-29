Is amazing Hugh the oldest footballer in Milton Keynes?

Hugh Underwood has played every week for the past 15 for an eight-a-side team called Tuesday United.

The team, originally made up of Argos workers, consists of some players who are in their twenties – and they describe Hugh as a “total inspiration”.

The pensioner has rarely missed a match and, while much younger players disappear due to colds or a knock, he never seems to get ill or injured, said organiser Andy Caddy.

MK's oldest footballer Hugh Underwood, in action on the pitch at Shenley Leisure centre

Due to play his last game tonight (Tuesday), he is only retiring because he is moving out of the area.

Tuesday United was born out of a football get-together that started in Argos in the 1990s, said Andy.

"We started organising regular football from 1995 and moved to Shenley Leisure Centre in 1999. We have been there ever since with a collection of various players passing through plus a regular core who have kept the team going.

“Hugh joined our ranks in July 2002 so this year would have made it 20 years playing with us. Hugh had worked at Argos in IT and found us through that route and was already 51 when he started with us.

Hugh is only retiring because he's moving away from MK

"It used to be a standing joke as to how long Hugh would keep going but then as the years have gone by we have all been amazed that he is still there week in week out."

Now Hugh plays with the next generation of players, such as Andy’s sons, who are fifty years younger than him.

"At one of our annual awards ceremony, I had to remind players that Hugh was born five years after the end of World War Two!

"As we avidly record the stats from the games, and have been since 2003, I can tell you that Hugh has played 660 games of which he has won 274 and drawn 72.

Hugh on the pitch