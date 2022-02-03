Is this talented eight-year-old the youngest expert crafter in Milton Keynes?

A little girl who became keen on arts and crafts during lockdown has become an impressive expert.

Kavyanjali Dubey's mum Anushri noticed the youngster, like many other children, was becoming anxious and bored during all the changes forced at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

"I started seeing the impact of lockdown on her mental health. She began feeling overwhelmed by what was happening around. So I decided to teach her crochet to help her overcome her fears, impatience, irritability, anxiety, feeling of loneliness and boredom," she said.

"I believe that art, in any beautiful form, is vital for mental and emotional wellbeing. It keeps us hopeful and fills our lives with positivity. I can see so many good changes in my daughter. "

Anushri taught Kavyanjali the basic crochet stitches and patterns, but soon the youngster was watching YouTube to avidly learn more complex skills.

Last year Anushri taught her 2D paper quilling - and again Kavyanjali watched tutorials to quickly become an expert. Last year, her work was selected to be exhibited in the Westbury Arts Centre.

Among her paper creations is a stunning model of the Ganesha idol, his mouse and his throne.

Meanwhile she can crochet everything from baby booties to beautiful blankets - and all are flawless.

Anushri said: "She enjoys creating these crafts. She spends one to two hours after school on this and three to four hours per day on the weekends. She looks forward to the term breaks so that she can spend some more time on her crafts. She says she feels very happy and relaxed while doing these."

Kavyanjali has her own Facebook page and Instagram pages under her artist's title of Kavyanjali Kreations.

The Emerson Valley School pupil also likes to read books, playing with her friends at school and she enjoys "all the lessons that her class teacher teaches", said her mum.

The Citizen was so impressed with Kavyanjali that we have run a special gallery of photos of her work for you to see.

