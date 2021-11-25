Is this the most caring pub in Milton Keynes?

An extra caring pub in Newport Pagnell is making sure nobody will be forgotten this Christmas.

The Kings Arms in Tickford Street sprang into action to salvage Christmas after hearing the town's annual Xmas light switch on extravaganza had been cancelled for the second year running.

They organised their own event, complete with a Santa's Grotto that is FREE for local children to visit.

The Kings Arms pub in Newport Pagnell

To be held this Saturday afternoon, there will be stalls from local traders, a bouncy castle, dance displays, a brass band, BBQ, mulled wine and even pottery painting.

"If you have children and are short of cash then please still come to join us. We have raised enough for Santa's grotto to be free to all the children, and the brass band, dancers and the bouncy castle are free," said landlady Kat.

She added: "If you want a drink for the children and are struggling, just let one of my staff know as I have a special fund for you... Christmas is for all of us, whatever your situation."

As if this is enough of a kind gesture, the pub is also ensuring all the town's elderly residents in care homes receive a special Christmas present.

There will be a Santa's Grotto in the bar

For the second year running they are organising their Care Home Present Appeal and are working with Tickford Abbey, Castlemead and Westbury Grange homes to ensure all their residents are given a personally-selected gift on Christmas morning.

The appeal was a big success last year. Tickets with resident's names and information about their likes and dislikes are produced and townspeople are invited to pick and name and buy a gift for that person.

The Kings Arms staff then deliver the gifts to the care homes. There will be a special stall at Saturday's Christmas event for people to chose a ticket.

Meanwhile, the Newport Pagnell Christmas Lights, a tradition in the town since 1959, will still be installed and switched on by the band of volunteers by the end of the month. But the usual street market and celebrations will not take place.

A spokesman for the volunteers said: "In order to plan and organise a switch on day for the Christmas Lights we would have needed to progress with stall bookings and submit a road closure plan to MK council back in June. At the time there was a high level of uncertainty around whether we could hold a mass event in November this year and their was the possibility that any planned event would need to be cancelled at the last minute.