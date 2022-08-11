Is this the most social media savvy mum and son duo in Milton Keynes?

Therese Ryan, who is 54, has watched her 21-year-old son Callum rise to social media fame over the past few years.

The teenager pulled a clever stunt in 2020, when he pretended to be on Love Island and created photos and content as though he was entering the famous villa.

Since then Callum, who started out as a vlogger at the age of 16, has gained hundreds of thousands of followers of Tik Tok and Instagram.

Therese Ryan and son Callum are social media stars

But mum-of-three Therese is now giving him a real run for his money. She decided launch her own social media pages 18 months ago –and has now be ome a star content creator in her own right.

Her daily dose of videos and photos keep her 105,000 Instagram and 881,000 TikTok followers smiling and wanting more.

“I am just being me every day. No airs and graces, filters or scripts,” she says. “My loyal audience like the fact that what you see is what you get, and they find my content relatable”.

Therese covers topics such as menopause that her audience can relate too. She receives hundreds of positive messages every day from women going through similar symptoms.

Therese Ryan

On Friday she will feature in the new Channel 5 documentary Women's Health - Breaking the Taboos that started this week.

She says: “The amount of kind daily messages I receive is unbelievable – people commenting on how much I make their day and thanking me for putting a smile on their face. This positivity drives me even more”.

Therese was at first hesitant to join TikTok, but once she started posting videos on her thereseryan12 page 18 months ago, she realised it was the perfect platform to reach out to a ‘missed’ audience.

Today this audience is currently growing at a rate of around 1,000 followers a day on her on Instagram page called therese_ryan_ .And she puts her popularity down to her age...

Callum Ryan

"When people hit their 40s and 50s there’s this thinking in line with the liberating phenomenon that many experience when they suddenly stop caring about what people think of them and are now ready to live on their own terms. It’s this carefree attitude that makes them more relatable to vast audiences on so many levels,” she says.

Meanwhile son Callum also posts frequent content and is a blue ticked creator on TikTok with more than 862,000 followers on his account called @thatonecal. His Instagram account thatonecal has 65.2K followers.

Between them, the mum and son have a whopping 1,743,000 followers on Tik Tok and 170,200 followers on Instagram.

“Keeping it in the family is certainly the case in the Ryan household!” said Therese’s husband Darren.

He is happy to take a back seat in the social media stake but runs his own communications agency company called Olibennum Media, named after his three sons Oliver, Bem and Callum.

"Therese is an example of a new breed of content creator that doesn’t fit the mould. She is is clear proof that you are never too old to be active and ‘current’ on social media,” he says proudly.

The family live in a Grade II listed thatched cottage in MK. This privilidged upbringing caused Callum to be appear on Channel 5's Rich Kids Go Skint show when he was just 16.

Admitting to an expensive shopping habit funded by the bank of mum and dad, he was sent to stay with a struggling single father as an experiment.

During the programme Callum confessed to spending up to £1,000 on a single pair of coveted Yeezy trainers and admitted he had thought people on benefits ‘couldn't be bothered to work’. But his views soon changed when he saw the other family’s daily struggles to put food on the table.

Afterwards though, Callum experienced online bullying through his raised social media profile.