Is this the strangely-dressed culprit responsible for covering Milton Keynes underpasses with satanic graffiti?

The mysterious artist thought to be responsible for painting devil-worship graffiti on Milton Keynes underpasses has been captured on camera.

They were recently spotted amid the satanic symbols on the underpass near Eaglestone and a reader was quick enough to capture them on her camera phone.

It is thought the figure was male due to the height, but because they were wearing a black, floor-length hooded robe, there were no further clues.

Other readers have reported seeing a similar dark robed person in underpasses elsewhere in the city.

The Citizen reported last month how the words ‘Satan’ and numbers 666 – a widely recognised symbol for the antichrist or devil – were being painted on underpasses around Tinkers Bridge, Peartree Bridge and Eaglestone. There are also hexagrams and eyes drawn within a triangle.

People have also reported satanic graffiti appearing in other parts of the city and some find it disturbing.

One resident said: “It’s offensive and worrying and I’d like to see it removed as soon as possible.”

The graffiti has been reported to Milton Keynes City Council, which is responsible for the removal of graffiti and fly positing on land or on assets within its control.

Their contractors normally aim to remove offensive scrawlings within one working day and non-offensive graffiti of fly posting within five working days.

A council spokesperson said: “We aim to keep public property free of graffiti or fly-posting by removing or painting it out and to assist owners of private property.”

They added: “We provide a free removal service to private residential properties on schedule by return of our disclaimer. Offensive graffiti or fly posting will be removed as soon as practically possible.

"We do not undertake routine removal or painting out of graffiti or fly-posting above three metres or where there are health and safety issues for our operatives. And We do not undertake free graffiti removal from commercial properties.”

They added: “Graffiti and fly-posting is criminal damage. If you see someone defacing property, please call the police.”