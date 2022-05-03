Is your child in a supersize class? These are the most overcrowded schools in Milton Keynes

Latest figures published by the Department of Education for the 2020/21 academic year shows 3,537 schools are operating at or beyond their capacity with a combined 56,000 extra pupils on their roll.

There are more than 2,700 primary schools over capacity across England, with almost 21,000 extra pupils between them, and more than 750 secondary schools over capacity, with an extra 35,000 pupils.

In total these schools are over capacity by 56,368 pupils.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

How does your child’s local school compare?

Here we reveal which 10 schools in Milton Keynes are the most overcrowded. They are listed in order, from the most overcrowded to the least overcrowded.

The data is taken from figures supplied by the Department for Education for the 2020/21 academic year.

1. Glastonbury Thorn School in Shenley Church End is over capacity by 10.3%. The school has 174 places but has an extra 18 pupils on its roll.

2. Lavendon School is over capacity by 8.6%. The school has 140 places but has an extra 12 pupils on its roll.

3. St Paul's Catholic School at Leadenhall is over capacity by 5.9%. The school has 1,800 places but has an extra 108 pupils on its roll.

4. Willen Primary School is over capacity by 3.7%. The school has 348 places but has an extra 13 pupils on its roll.