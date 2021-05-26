Is your child in a supersize class? These primary schools have the biggest class sizes in Milton Keynes

Large class sizes are widely accepted to be damaging to children’s education — but is your child in a supersize class?

A special survey by the Citizen shows a local string of primary schools have at least one supersize class - with one school having 12 classes of more than 31 children.

Another local school has just one class that is oversized - but there's 39 children in it.

Currently there is no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.

Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.

According to official Department for Education data, 28 primary schools in Milton Keynes have classes with more than 30 pupils.

In total the schools are home to 65 classes with 31+ pupils, involving a total of 2,097 children.

1. Two Mile Ash school is the supersize winner with 12 classes with 31+ pupils in it. In total 408 pupils are in larger classes.

2. St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School on Greenleys has six classes of more than 31 pupils. In total 199 pupils are in larger classes.

3. Heronsgate School on Walnut Tree also has six classes of more than 31 pupils. In total 194 pupils are in larger classes.

4. Long Meadow School in Shenley Brook End has five classes of more than 31 pupils. In total 156 pupils are in larger classes.