It Asda be re-loved...superstore in Milton Keynes launches pop-up charity shop

A superstore in Milton Keynes has launched a pop-up charity shop selling secondhand clothes.

For four weeks from September 2, the ‘Re-Loved’ pop-up shop in Asda’s Milton Keynes store will feature donated second-hand clothes from a number of different brands.

Picture: Asda

The move is part of a drive by George, Asda’s fashion brand, to improve the environmental impact of its clothes and operations, following the launch of its new sustainability strategy and first range of recycled polyester clothing in the spring.

Melanie Wilson, senior director for sustainable sourcing at George, said: “As a country, we throw away far too many clothes. At George, we’re committed to doing the right thing by our customers and the planet by improving the sustainability of our products, making sure they are built to last and ensuring that any surplus stock we have is repurposed or recycled.

“By trialling our Re-Loved pop-up shop, we hope to help create another route for unwanted clothes to find a new home and encourage people to think again about throwing away that top or those jeans they no longer love.”

All proceeds from the shop will go to Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, which supports Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now. To date, the Tickled Pink partnership has raised over £64 million for vital breast cancer research and support.