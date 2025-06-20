"It is the nightmares which are the worst": Fiancé of Bletchley murder victim speaks about life-changing Christmas Day horror
In a BBC interview, Bradley Latter has talked about the nightmares he has experienced after his fiancé Teohna Grant was murdered, along with their neighbour Joanne Pearson, during the attack at their home in Santa Cruz Avenue last year.
"It is the nightmares which are the worst - replaying the events over and over again... and I do not think they are going to stop," Latter said.
Latter still lives in the flat where the attack happened and added: "That is just traumatising by itself, especially being alone most days.
"Nothing I can do can bring Teohna back but I have to live for her."
Jazwell Brown, 49, of Santa Cruz Avenue was given two life sentences for the murders of Grant and Pearson during a hearing at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday June 17.
Brown will have to serve a minimum of 39 years behind bars after he was found guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a knife in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
The horrific chain of events saw Brown fatally assault Pearson, 38, at their home in the town by stabbing her repeatedly and beating her with a baseball bat.
He then attempted to kill a 17-year-old boy by stabbing him and assaulting him with a baseball bat.
Brown then took a knife and the baseball bat to his neighbour’s flat where he stabbed and killed Grant, 24, and attempted to kill Latter, 29, stabbing him multiple times.
He also stabbed Pearson’s dog, Tilly, before fleeing the scene in his car.
In a tribute released by Thames Valley Police Grant’s family said: "Teohna is irreplaceable and she has left a huge void in our lives and in our hearts.
"As a family we are heartbroken to have lost her.
"The heartbreak is intensified by the realisation that we lost her due to the senseless, cruel actions of someone else.
"Our world is emptier, full of sadness and holds a lot less laughter now that she has gone."