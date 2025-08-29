An arts and heritage trail through Milton Keynes is set to be extended, with the additions of information boards and artwork plaques throughout the city.

The trail, which was first introduced last year, aims to highlight the city’s art, architecture and design, while also showcasing the stories of individuals and locations that helped to shape Milton Keynes.

The trail spans the city centre, running from Station Square to Campbell Park, with each sign including a QR code which links to the Look Again website.

The website allows visitors to explore the history behind individual artworks, buildings, green spaces and those who created them.

New information boards and additional artwork plaques have been installed as part of the extension of Milton Keynes art and heritage trail Look Again

To mark the new phase of the heritage trail, a programme of walks, talks and film events will take place throughout September.

Cabinet member for planning and pacemaking at Milton Keynes City Council Shanika Mahendran said: “We’ve got a unique story to tell here in Milton Keynes and Look Again is a brilliant way of helping people rediscover the city’s design, heritage and art.

“The new additions look really good and make the trail even more engaging. I encourage residents and visitors to take the opportunity to get involved and see the city from a new perspective.”

The latest additions to the trail are being unveiled in the run-up to the Heritage Open Days, taking place from September 12 to 21.

2025 marks the 19th year of heritage open days in the city, with events taking place across ten days, including exhibitions, workshops, walks and tours, open days, opportunities to get involved with crafts and performances.

