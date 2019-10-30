It looks like Milton Keynes trick or treaters are in for an unhealthy night - but how unhealthy?

A company has spent days analysing the most common trick or treat sweet to find out which are the least healthy for children.

And the winner in the unhealthy stakes is Skittles.

The popular sweets contain the most sugar, zero protein and 180 calories per portion, says the team at protein water brand, Vieve.

Their research showed one fun-sized (46g) bag of Skittles contained 33g of sugar. Yet the NHS recommends that children aged between seven and 10 should have no more than 24g of sugar a day.

Vieve found the 'healthiest' trick or treat sweet was Haribo Starmix. A fun-size pack contained just 34 calories.

But M&M’s were found to contain the most protein (2g).

Rafael Rozenson, founder of www.Drink-Vieve.co.uk , said: "Every parent is only too aware that, come Hallowe'en, there is every chance their children are going to be overindulging on sugar and sweet treats, but as far as we’re concerned it’s always good to be informed on the different nutritional values of the products being handed out."

She added: “It’s a little worrying how much sugar some of these tiny treats contain, especially taking into consideration that the NHS suggests that children aged seven to 10 should have no more than 24g of sugar a day.

"This means that one packet of fun-size skittles would take them over the amount. It was also surprising to find out that Snickers did not include the most protein – given the peanuts, we thought it would for sure top this list!”

Here is the full research

Fun-size M&M’s (40g) – 190 calories, 2g protein, 7g fat, 26g sugar – would take 18 minutes to run off

Fun-size Skittles (46g) – 180 calories, 0g protein, 2g fat, 33g sugar – would take 17 minutes to run of

Fun-size Twix (24g) – 120 calories, 1.2g protein, 6g fat, 12g sugar – would take 12 minutes to run off

Fun-size Maltesers (19.7g) – 99 calories, 1.6g protein, 4.9g fat, 10.5g sugar - would take 9 minutes to run off

Fun-size Milky Way (17g) – 80 calories 0.5g protein, 3g fat, 10g sugar – would take 7 minutes to run off

Fun-size Mars (17g) – 78 calories, 0.7g protein, 2.9g fat, 10g sugar – would take 7 minutes to run off

Drumstick Lolly (18g) – 75 calories, 0g protein, 1g fat, 16g sugar – would take 7 minutes to run off

Fun-size Snickers bar (15g) – 74 calories, 1.1g protein, 3.6g fat, 7.6g sugar – would take 7 minutes to run off

Love Hearts mini pack – 40 calories, 0g protein, 0g fat, 30g sugar – would take 4 minutes to run off

Haribo Starmix mini bag (10g) – 34 calories, 0.7g protein, 0g fat, 6.3g sugar – would take 3 minutes to run off