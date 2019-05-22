It's a boy! Maisie pregnant pony saved by Milton Keynes Citizen readers gives birth to her foal

The abandoned and tortured travellers' pony rescued by big-hearted MK Citizen readers gave birth to a healthy male foal last night.

Mum and baby are doing well at their secret location, where they have both been promised a life of luxury.

Maisie

And now we are asking Citizen readers to think of a name for the new arrival, whose future would have been grim without their help.

Black and white Maisie was abandoned by travellers last Autum n in a field on Milton Keynes industrial estate Snellshall West.

She was left without food and water and was covered in oil after a sick attempt to set light to her.

A kind-hearted member of the public took carrot to her each day and reported her plight to officials.

The foal

In February this year, Bailiffs recruited by the landowners, MKDP, put an Abandonment Notice up in the field giving the owner seven days to move Maisie.

If unclaimed, and if unable to be re-homed, she would be "humanely destroyed", the notice warned.

With the RSPCA and other charities struggling to cope with the massive problem of dumped traveller horses, Maisie's future looked bleak.

But he Citizen printed her story and within two days we had more than 200 offers of a home for the little mare and her yet-to-be-born foal.

Mum and foal together

With the help of horse experts, we picked the best possible place - a quiet farm with acres of grazing land, cosy stables and decades of knowledge about horses from the family owners.

On Tuesday night, after a swift labour, the little foal finally made his entrance into the world.

"He is gorgeous," said the farm owner. "He is a silverly grey colour and beautifully marked. Maisie is such good mum and is already really protective over him.

"We won't be parting them - he is welcome to stay here for ever."

Maisie has settled well into her new luxury home and become firm friends with the other horses and ponies.

A vet check today confirmed she and the foal were in "superb" condition.