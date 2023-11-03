News you can trust since 1981
Italian restaurant Casa Centro to open at Xscape in Milton Keynes

It’s the fifth independent eaterie to launch at the venue
By Olga Norford
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 11:38 GMT
Milton Keynes’ leading entertainment and leisure destination Xscape, has announced the opening of its fifth independent restaurant, Casa Centro.

Adding to an already impressive list of independent eateries, this new Italian on the block is all about seasonal, flavourful cuisine pulling on centuries old recipes and traditions to give the very best dining experience.

This is the restaurant’s second location as it already has a well established venue located on Stony Stratford High Street.

Casa Centro is to open a new restaurant at Xscape in Milton Keynes
The menu offers classic Italian dishes with antipasto sharing boards, tricolore salads, arancini, pizzas, pasta, calzone and more, perfect for a family get together or a romantic meal for two.

Nick Coppock, Xscape general manager, said: “Xscape Milton Keynes has been supporting the independent hospitality sector for many years and we’re delighted to welcome Casa Centro to the centre.

"They already have a fantastic reputation for their chefs creating elegant, simple dishes that let the flavours shine, in true Italian style. We can’t wait for our visitors to try them out.”

> Xscape Milton Keynes opened in July 2000 and remains a major feature on the skyline of Central Milton Keynes.

The front of the Xscape building is 44 metres high, making it the second tallest building in Milton Keynes after Hotel La Tour on Marlborough Gate.

The venue also features a 170m long real-snow ski slope, a 16-screen cinema, a number of shops and restaurants, a casino and a trampoline park.

Further details are available on the Xscape website.

