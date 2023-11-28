Items from former Debenhams and Next stores get reused with NCM Auctions

South Yorkshire-based auction and asset management specialists NCM Auctions are extending the life of items from the former stores at Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes and making way for a new retail and leisure offer.

The three-storey unit was formerly home to Debenhams and Next Beauty & Home before Next left the centre in May this year.

NCM has been appointed by retail refurbishment and fit-out specialists Sloane Curtis to clear the vacant stores to make way for an exciting new retail and leisure offer as part of the continued refurbishment of the Midsummer Place shopping centre.

The no-reserve online auction is live now and includes retail fixtures, branded merchandising units and concession stands, catering equipment, racking and much more.

NCM’s unique approach gives all those items a chance to be redeployed and renewed rather than going to landfill. A sustainable approach to clearing the retail units that help drive positive social and economic impact.

Alex McCormick from NCM Auctions explains: “We have a huge buyer base of smaller businesses, independent retailers and charities who regularly buy from our auctions. Giving them access to high-quality retail displays, fixtures and catering equipment at a fraction of the cost of sourcing new items.

"It’s great to see these smaller retailers using our auctions to help grow and scale their businesses. At the same time, we’re helping clear space for new retailers and improve the shopping and retail experience for visitors to Midsummer Place.”

The auction for the former Debenhams and Next Home stores is live now, and bidding ends on 29 November from 1pm.