'It's a bitter pill to swallow' say Conservatives as they stoically congratulate Labour on their triple MP win in Milton Keynes
Local Tory group leader MKCC Shazna Muzammil penned a special message today (Monday) sending “heartfelt congratulations” to the newly-elected trio, Emily Darlington, Chris Curtis and Callum Anderson.
She admitted losing the two sitting Conservative MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt was “a bitter pill to swallow” but pledged her party would “reflect, take stock and come back with a stronger proposition for the people”.
Cllr Muzammil said: “Milton Keynes Conservative Group extends its heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected Labour MPs...We acknowledge their commitment and efforts in their campaigns and wish them the very best as they take on their new roles.”
She added: “We also wish to commiserate with the incumbents, Ben Everitt for MK North, Iain Stewart for Buckingham and Bletchley, and Johnny Luk for MKCentral, who stood for the Conservative Party.
“The residents have voted for change, and it is a moment for the Conservative Party to reflect, take stock, and come back with a stronger proposition for the people of the United Kingdom.”
Cllr Muzammil, who represents Tattenhoe ward for MK City Council, added: “While it was devastating to witness losses across the country, seeing our incumbents and candidate in Milton Keynes lose out was particularly tough. We have lost two dedicated MPs and a hard- working candidate, and it is a bitter pill to swallow.
“We worked tirelessly to earn the trust of our residents, hoping they would vote based on our record of delivery for Milton Keynes. However, it would be false not to recognise that we may have fallen short on a national level in certain areas.
“There can be no moving forward, no recovery until we understand just how damaged our party is with voters and why such damage has occurred. It is time for us Conservative politicians to pause and reflect on what went wrong and what we need to do better.
“As we move forward, our commitment to the residents of Milton Keynes remains unwavering and we will continue to hold the Labour council to account.”