Further casting has been announced for this year’s Milton Keynes Theatre pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears, with Lucy Conley set to join her dad Brian on stage.

Former EastEnders actor Brian Conley was announced earlier this year as part of the cast for Goldilocks and the Three Bears, having previously graced the stage here in Milton Keynes during the 2023 pantomime Cinderella.

Lucy appeared in that show two years ago, and is back on stage this year in Milton Keynes, this time in the role of Goldilocks.

Lucy began her professional acting career at the age of 12, and previously starred as Goldilocks at pantomimes in London and Bristol in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Also joining the cast for Goldilocks and the Three Bears is David Robbins, playing the role of Dame Betty Barnum.

Robbins regularly stars as a Dame across the country, and has played roles including Sarah the Cook, Dotty Dolittle and an Ugly Sister.

Phil Corbitt has been announced to the role of Baron Von Blackheart, with Corbitt’s theatrical credits including roles in Hamlet, Twelfth Night and Kinky Boots.

Magician Phil Hitchcock has been announced as the character of The Magical Mysterioso, with Hitchcock crowned the British Magical Grand Prix champion, as well as performing alongside Diana Ross at Disneyland.

The final addition to the cast announced is the Timbuktu Tumblers, an acrobatic team from Kenya who have become firm pantomime favourites around the country.

Emma Sullivan, theatre director at Milton Keynes Theatre said: “Two years ago, audiences adored the on-stage chemistry and comedy banter between panto legend Brian Conley and his daughter Lucy, so we are beyond thrilled to be once again welcoming back not one but two members of the Conley family for this year’s festive season!

“David Robbins, Phil Corbett, Phil Hitchcock, and the rest of this fantastic cast will ensure there is a perfect mix of speciality circus acts and traditional panto fun - all the ingredients we need for Goldilocks and the Three Bears to be the greatest panto on earth!”

The panto tells the story of Goldilocks’ circus, which is under threat from an evil owner, and sees them battle to rescue their Big Top from ruin.

Tickets are on sale now for the performances, which run from Saturday December 6 2025 until Sunday January 11 2026.

They are available starting at £15 and are on sale now from the theatre’s website.

