Trick and treaters are already keeping their eyes open for the best places to go, and our picture gallery will provide a welcome preview.

Remember, the golden rule is to only knock at the houses that are displaying a pumpkin of other decorations. No decorations usually mean that the occupant would prefer some peace on the big night.

Halloween originates from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which then marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

Year when people thought that the ‘veil’ between the dead and the living was at its flimsiest at that time and the souls of the dead could return. Thus they lit lanterns with grinning faces the night before to ward off any evil spirits.

People left offerings of food to appease the spirits, and this is thought to be how the tradition of trick and treating evolved.

1 . The best Halloween houses to visit in Milton Keynes Peter and Margaret go all in for Halloween at their home in Althorpe Crescent, Bradville. They dress up and put on a magnificent display, much to the delight of local youngsters. Photo: Other third party Photo Sales

2 . The best Halloween houses to visit in Milton Keynes Tara and Andy, who live in Dominica Grove on Newton Leys, started their tradition of decorating their house for Halloween in lockdown. People loved it do much that they do it every year. This year's display is spook-tacular! And it's all made with recycled scrap materials. Photo: Other third party Photo Sales

3 . MPMKnews-30-10-24-chloe Halloween-Centupload Chloe has done a great job on her house in Langland Road on Netherfield. Trick and treaters are welcome. Photo: Other third party Photo Sales