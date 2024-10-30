The Citizen asked readers to send in photos of their Halloween decorationsplaceholder image
It's almost Halloween! Picture gallery shows some of the best-decorated houses for trick and treaters to visit in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:56 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 13:23 BST
With just one day to go until Halloween, readers who welcome trick and treaters with open arms have sent in photos of their incredible decorated homes.

Trick and treaters are already keeping their eyes open for the best places to go, and our picture gallery will provide a welcome preview.

Remember, the golden rule is to only knock at the houses that are displaying a pumpkin of other decorations. No decorations usually mean that the occupant would prefer some peace on the big night.

Halloween originates from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which then marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

Year when people thought that the ‘veil’ between the dead and the living was at its flimsiest at that time and the souls of the dead could return. Thus they lit lanterns with grinning faces the night before to ward off any evil spirits.

People left offerings of food to appease the spirits, and this is thought to be how the tradition of trick and treating evolved.

Peter and Margaret go all in for Halloween at their home in Althorpe Crescent, Bradville. They dress up and put on a magnificent display, much to the delight of local youngsters.

Peter and Margaret go all in for Halloween at their home in Althorpe Crescent, Bradville. They dress up and put on a magnificent display, much to the delight of local youngsters. Photo: Other third party

Tara and Andy, who live in Dominica Grove on Newton Leys, started their tradition of decorating their house for Halloween in lockdown. People loved it do much that they do it every year. This year's display is spook-tacular! And it's all made with recycled scrap materials.

Tara and Andy, who live in Dominica Grove on Newton Leys, started their tradition of decorating their house for Halloween in lockdown. People loved it do much that they do it every year. This year's display is spook-tacular! And it's all made with recycled scrap materials. Photo: Other third party

Chloe has done a great job on her house in Langland Road on Netherfield. Trick and treaters are welcome.

Chloe has done a great job on her house in Langland Road on Netherfield. Trick and treaters are welcome. Photo: Other third party

There'll be a warm Halloween welcome at Wayne and Amy's home in Orne Gardens on Bolbeck Park. But you have to get past the life-size ghoul first!

There'll be a warm Halloween welcome at Wayne and Amy's home in Orne Gardens on Bolbeck Park. But you have to get past the life-size ghoul first! Photo: Other third party

