The first ever UK Pancake Stacking Championships are coming to Milton Keynes next month, and organisers are hopeful of a flipping good event.

Competitors will be challenged to build the tallest and most stable tower of pancakes in just 30 seconds, and will hope to batter the opposition to claim the title.

The event is open to anyone, regardless of their pancake stacking experience, with competition taking place across four initial rounds.

Competitors will be hoping not to fall flat too early, with the winners of each round progressing to the semi-finals.

The first ever UK Pancake Stacking Championships are being held at Eakley Manor Farm near Milton Keynes next month

From there, the top four will advance to the Grand Final, with the winner crowned the UK Pancake Stacking Champion, and awarded a special trophy.

The event is taking place at Eakley Manor Farm, a non-working farm and outdoor events centre located just outside Stoke Goldington, and near to Olney, which has hosted a pancake race for an estimated 550 years.

The first ever UK Pancake Stacking Championships takes place on Saturday March 1, starting at 11am, and spectators are welcome to cheer on the competitors and enjoy the fun.

“This is a fantastic new event for pancake lovers and a fun way to celebrate Olney’s pancake heritage,” organisers said.

“We can’t wait to see who rises to the challenge and stacks their way to victory!”

Olney’s annual pancake race is open to female residents in the town that are aged 18 and over, or who work in the town.

This year’s edition takes place on Shrove Tuesday, March 4, with the race starting near the pedestrian crossing at 11.55am.