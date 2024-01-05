“This is the club’s 40th anniversary year, but if we can’t race and we can’t train, it’s so hard for us to keep moving forward.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BMX track in Milton Keynes has flooded for the second time in just four months due to severe weather conditions.

The Milton Keynes BMKX Racing Club has been forced to cancel all racing and coaching after flooding from Storm Henk left its track underwater.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the River Ouzel bursting its banks after reaching near-record levels this week, the Pineham track, and surrounding area, are completely submerged.

MK BMX Track Flood

The flood has forced the club to scrap its highly popular leg of the BMX East winter regional series, which had already been postponed from October due to another bout of flooding last year.

Training at the track has also been suspended, including a much-anticipated session with world-class coach Mark Seaman, known for his work with Olympic champion Beth Shriever and Team GB star Ross Cullen.

Alex Marklew, Secretary of Milton Keynes BMX Racing Club, said: “It’s just devastating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“2023 was a fantastic year for the club, with world finalists, British champions, and our development squad finishing in the top six out of more than 30 teams nationally.

MK BMX Track Flood

“We really want to build on that, and we’ve got some great riders coming through, newly qualified volunteer coaches and huge interest from families across Milton Keynes and the surrounding area – but without a track we’re really limited in what we can do.

“This is the club’s 40th anniversary year, but if we can’t race and we can’t train, it’s so hard for us to keep moving forward.”

Once the waters subside the track will need substantial repair work to make it fit for use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a task made harder by the flood washing away much of the club’s stockpile of replacement surface material.

MK BMX Track Flood

Club volunteers fear it could be a month before the track is rideable again.