It's official, Milton Keynes is home to the best Chinese takeaway in all of the UK

Neds Noodle Bar in Central Milton Keynes has won the title of Best Takeaway of the Year in the UK-wide Golden Chopstick Awards.

The Eagle Walk restaurant was recognised at a glittering awards ceremony in London for its "amazing" noodle dishes and contribution to the UK hospitality industry.

The Golden Chopstick awards is one of the largest and most prestigious celebrations of East and South East Asian food in the world.

Neds Noodles was voted best takeaway in the UK

Neds Noodle Bar was voted for by Milton Keynes residents over a six-week period, with 49,500 votes registered across the total competition.

Their prize was awarded by chief judge Ken Hom OBE and the evening was hosted by Gok Wan MBE.

Neds Noodle Bar owner James Breslaw was acknowledged for his personal investment, passion and dedication to the Asian cuisine and UK hospitality industry over the last 20 years. Roberto, who is the talent behind the food, was recognised for his innovation and high quality, authentic ingredients and speed of service

James and his business partner Roberto Marroni collectively have 50 years’ experience in the sector .

The restaurant is in Eagle Walk at Central Milton Keynes

James said: “We are thrilled at winning the Best Takeaway in the UK Award. After 18 tough months for the whole hospitality industry, this is a massive pat on the back to us and testament to the work we put in before and during lockdown.