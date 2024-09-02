'It's time to talk about Christmas' says Milton Keynes shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s Midsummer Place shopping centre has become one of the first places talk about Christmas.

This week, as we’re barely into September, the shopping centre made no apologies for bringing up the C word.

They today (Monday) launched their annual Christmas Tree Festival – and appealed for help from local organisations.

The festive campaign features a limited opportunity to sponsor one of the 20 available trees for a fee of £250 each. In exchange, the chosen sponsors will receive complimentary mall space during the bustling holiday season, granting them unprecedented exposure for their brand.

One of last year's decorated trees that was on display at Midsummer Place shopping centre in Milton Keynes

Additionally, sponsors will benefit from free PR, marketing assistance, and socialmedia support, while also raising the profile of a charity of their choice.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “It may only be September but it’s time to talk Christmas trees and we need help to “deck with balls and make them jolly” once again, as Midsummer Place proudly announces the return of its Christmas Tree Festival campaign for 2024.

Local organisations are urged to embrace the spirit of giving and sponsor their very own Christmas tree on the mall, all in support of charitable causes.

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We are excited to be collaborating with local businesses againthis year. The Christmas Tree festival provides them with a prime location within our mall during peak footfall hours. This exceptional opportunity is perfect for local businesses, organisations and individuals eager to showcase their brand to hundreds of thousands of visitors.”

Local businesses can apply here. Each participating party will then be tasked to spruce up their 6ft pine with creativity and imagination – the brighter and bolder the better - with the trees set to be on display from 16 November.

Visitors and shoppers will then have the chance to partake in the festivities by voting for their favourite tree designs. The three trees with the most votes will be rewarded with a portion of the total funds collected during the campaign, contributing to the charitable initiatives of their choice.

Meanwhile, for those who wish to know, there is exactly 16 weeks and two days until Christmas!