'It's time to talk about dying' say healthcare bosses for Milton Keynes, Luton and Beds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Healthcare bosses are encouraging residents to have conversations about death, dying, and grief as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week is organised by Hospices UK and runs from May 5 to May 11. Its aim is to break down the stigma associated with death and dying.

Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board is urging local people to take note of the campaign and take time to reflect on what matters most at the end of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s theme “The Culture of Dying Matters” explores how different communities and cultures across the UK approach and experience the end of life

People Holding hands

.Sarah Stanley, chief nurse at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “Death touches every one of us, yet it remains one of the hardest things to talk about. Too many people in our area are dying in hospital when they would rather be in a more comforting setting – such as at home or in a hospice.

"Each year, more than 6,000 local people on palliative care pathways are admitted to hospital in an emergency. When time is limited, few would wish to choose to spend it in a hospital.”

Sarah added: “It’s so important that everyone has the dignity they deserve at the end of their lives, and we want to ensure everyone receives the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Dying Matters Awareness Week gives us a vital opportunity to listen, learn, and plan together for better, more compassionate care at the end of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BLMK is currently working to reshape how palliative and end of life care can be delivered locally.

Next week is Dying Awareness Week

Joanna Morris, Macmillan palliative and end of life care transformation lead, said: “At the heart of this work is encouraging people, families, and communities to talk openly and honestly about death and dying – and to consider what matters most at the end of life.

“Dying Matters Awareness Week reminds us that feelings about dying and grief are universal, even if we express it differently. While culture, faith, and experience shape how we talk about and deal with death, the underlying emotions – sadness, love, loss, and remembrance – unite us all.”

To learn more, visit here.