Jam-packed programme of outdoor summer fun launches for children in Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust is hosting hundreds of events and activities for families and children across Milton Keynes’ parks this summer.

The line-up includes wildlife workshops, heritage walks, discovery strolls, nature crafts, play events and more.

Every Tuesday and Friday throughout the summer holidays will see organised nature-themed activities from the Outdoor Learning at Howe Park Wood.

Junior Explorers enjoying a Parks Trust session

There will be Nature Craft sessions, where people can make wildflower seed parcels, create compostable plant pots or build bug hotels.

People can also book special bug hunting sessions in the wood, where they will be given equipment including a a sweep net, ID sheet and magnifying glass. Each of these 40 minute sessions must be booked in advance.

On selected Tuesdays over the summer, people can also join a 45-minute guided walk of Howe Park Wood to discover the history behind this ancient woodland. They can learn about the current management practices and how The Parks Trust care for this SSSI. Information will be geared towards adults, but families and children are welcome.

On Thursdays during the summer, people can enjoy a pond dipping session with the Outdoor Learning Team at Linford Lakes Nature Reserve. During these 20-minute sessions they’ll learn how to pond dip and discover the amazing creatures that live underwater. All equipment will be provided at a cost of £5 for a family group.

They will be able to access the Nature Reserve (usually a permit holder only site) before or after your session to explore.

The Parks Trust is also offering Discover Nature Days this summer. Taking place at Linford Lakes Nature Reserve, this action-packed day with the Outdoor Learning team will feature a variety of activities such as: discovering tracks and trails: foraging; hunting mini- beasts; habitat surveys; pond dipping; creating mini-habitats and bird identification.

These sessions will give children the opportunity to meet new friends, learn new skills and get excited by the natural world, says the Trust.

Due to Covid restrictions, booking is essential for Parks Trust events. To find out more and to book tickets, visit https://www.theparkstrust.com/schoolholidays .

In addition to their own events programme, The Parks Trust have teamed up with MK Council to support their Summer of Play programme - a massive range of free activities that are taking place throughout August for local children and young people.

Across Milton Keynes, MK Council have more than 27,000 individual play sessions planned for August, some of which include: Outdoor Play Sessions with The Parks Trust.

They will be hosting six Outdoor Play Sessions across August, each taking place in a different park across the city.