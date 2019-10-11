Japanese-inspired "high-end" restaurant-bar set to open in Milton Keynes complete with cherry blossom ceiling and flower walls

The new bar is described as opulent and perfect for Instagramers.

The Blossom Room – a luxurious new bar concept – is coming to the heart of Milton Keynes.

Blossom Room logo

Set to open on Friday 15 November, The Blossom Room in The Hub Milton Keynes is a Japanese-inspired, high-end bar offering a breath-taking opulence and sophistication that you won’t find anywhere else in MK.

From its ceiling adorned with a canopy of beautiful cherry blossom and an insta-perfect flower wall, to its luxe velvet booth seating and muralled walls, The Blossom Room will give the people of Milton Keynes a taste of the ‘Instagram perfection’ usually reserved for London’s elite bars.

With hand-selected spirits, a curated wine list, artisan cocktails and premium gins not available anywhere in the region but here – each of which comes paired with the perfect tonic and delicate garnish to elevate its flavour – this a new taste of class to excite the city centre.

The Blossom Room menu will consist of small plates during the day and into the early evening, created by head chef, Martin Burnside who has worked alongside multiple Michelin starred chefs across the globe.

By day, The Hub Milton Keynes’ newest addition will provide the perfect setting for a crisp white wine over lunch, coffee-fuelled afternoons on the laptop, or a celebration afternoon tea. When the sun goes down, expect The Blossom Room to move to a different beat.Live DJs will spin the decks on Friday and Saturday nights, and live jazz, piano and comedy events will be bring new and exciting experiences to The Hub.

The building – formerly home to Gourmet Burger Kitchen – has undergone a truly fabulous £500k transformation to turn it into the exquisite bar it is today.

Renoire Da’Silva, General Manager at the Blossom Room, said: “The Blossom Room is MK’s hottest new bar. We have spent months planning every tiny detail, so that we can give the people of Milton Keynes the type of bar they truly deserve. From the floral ceiling and the copper top bar, to the plush booths, exquisite menu and even the luxury toilets – the whole place screams glamour. We cannot wait to open our doors so everybody can enjoy it.”

He added: “When it comes to our gin menu, we are confident that you will not find better anywhere else. Our gin-tonic-garnish combinations have been meticulously planned and look just as incredible and insta-worthy as they taste. Prepare to be amazed!”

To enquire about bookings at The Blossom Room, email info@blossomroom.co.uk