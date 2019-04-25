Jedi Knights outnumber Heavy Metal worshippers in Milton Keynes

The mystical art of Jedi is significantly more popular than axe-wielding rock and roll in Milton Keynes.

Every 10 years the government takes a census of the population, which records detailed information about the nation’s demographics.

Jimmy Page achieved much in his time as guitarist for Led Zeppelin, yet he rarely (if ever) summoned powers such as force lightning, force vision, force melding, or force smell. Yes, these are all real things in the Star Wars canon. Although he did write Stairway To Heaven, so fair do's to him

And out of a population in Milton Keynes of 248,821, 1,103 people - or one in 225 every of the local population - put their religion as ‘Jedi Knight’. The national average saw less than one in 315 people as self-confessed Jedi.

Only 19 people said they believed in Heavy Metal. It is not clear what denomination this referred to, or whether Nu Metal adherents are welcome to events hosted by Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple fans.

The Jedi centre of the city is Wolverton, where 101 self-confessed knights lived. However even there they were still some way behind the most popular answers of Christianity (46.6 per cent), no religion (34 per cent), and Islam (10 per cent).