Jobs at risk as another big-name fashion store at Central Milton Keynes set to enter into administration
Another big name fashion store at the city centre is set to enter into administration, it has been revealed.
The American owners of Ted Baker announced this week they plan to appoint administrators , blaming the damage done by a previous company who were running the stores.
The tie-up with Dutch company AARC, which had run Ted Baker stores and e-commerce business in Europe, ended in January this year..
Owners Authentic Brands bought Ted Baker only last year. They said retailer’s website would continue to trade.
John McNamara, chief strategy and transition officer for Authentic Brands Group, said: “We wish that there could have been a better outcome for the Ted Baker employees and stakeholders. We remain focused on securing a new partner to uphold and grow the Ted Baker brand in the UK and Europe where it began.”