Jobs at risk as another big-name fashion store at Central Milton Keynes set to enter into administration

Another big name fashion store at the city centre is set to enter into administration, it has been revealed.

The American owners of Ted Baker announced this week they plan to appoint administrators , blaming the damage done by a previous company who were running the stores.

The tie-up with Dutch company AARC, which had run Ted Baker stores and e-commerce business in Europe, ended in January this year..

Ted Baker store faces going into administration at centre:mk

Owners Authentic Brands bought Ted Baker only last year. They said retailer’s website would continue to trade.