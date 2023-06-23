‘Advance into Justice’ aims to provide a stable career for former military personnel and service leavers and significantly reduces the length of the standard prison officer application process.

The scheme, which is now in its second year, has been expanded to include a wider range of prison-based jobs including operational support grade, physical education instructors and caterers. There are also opportunities in a range of probation roles, including probation services officers, approved premises workers and case administrators. The eligibility criteria has also been widened to include veterans who left the Armed Forces within the last five years, those within the last 12 months of service and their spouses or partners.

The transition from the military to the prison service 'came as a relief' to Rickie Haughton, 31, who currently works in HMP Woodhill's Operations Group as a Custodial Manager. Rickie, who joined HMP Woodhill 2017 and served in the Royal Artillery for 7 years, said:

“I joined the prison service as I felt that I needed a role where loyalty is key and where I’d feel like I belonged. No two days are the same at HMP Woodhill, you are always learning new things.

“One of the best things about the role is that you’ll build relationships with your colleagues that last a lifetime built on the difficult days you can have - just like the military you have to have each other’s back! Also, just like the Forces, you have to listen and learn from those around you that have the experience and be willing to take on board feedback.”

HMP Woodhill’s Governor Nicola Marfleet, 46, said:

“Prison staff at HMP Woodhill have a crucial role to play in protecting the public and giving prisoners a second chance to break the cycle of crime and change lives. From good communication and influencing skills, to commitment to care and understanding, Armed Forces veterans possess many transferrable skills which make them suitable for roles in the prisons and probation service.

“We would urge Forces veterans or service leavers to consider a second career in the prison service and to apply through the ‘Advance into Justice’ scheme.”

Prison staff have a key role to play in protecting the public and giving prisoners a second chance to break the cycle of crime and change their lives. This might involve encouraging participation in education and substance recovery programmes, as well as helping prisoners to maintain vital family ties. Meanwhile, Probation Service staff work with those on probation before and after release and in the community, supporting people to get their lives back on track and helping to keep the public safe.