John Lewis helps refugees from Ukraine find jobs in Milton Keynes

The event was specially designed for people who have fled conflict and need to find work and an income.

It was hailed a huge success with more than 90 people attending.

John Lewis Partnership had interpreters on site to talk through job opportunities, give recruitment advice, interview tips and guidance on how to get the most from CVs and LinkedIn.

They also shared details of opportunities within the Partnership.

One attendee, Anastasiia Svystun, moved to the UK from Sumy, just 40km from the Russian border.

Anastasiia said: “People in the UK have been so friendly and understanding. Back in Ukraine, I worked for a big company - and everyone felt like a big family. It feels similar to that today. It’s been really helpful.”

Also among the attendees were Olena Haiduk (an artist) and Yuliia Pavlovska (an accountant and seamstress), originally from Dnipro in central Ukraine.

Olena said: “As an artist, I’m happy that I can continue my work here, sharing my work and culture with a new audience. But I’m also keen to find another job.”

Vicki Horne, resourcing manager for the John Lewis Partnership, organised the event. She said: “We met great people, each with their own backgrounds and experiences.

“It cemented just how important finding employment work can be for people who’ve fled such difficult situations. Their stories are so moving, and we’re hard at work to match candidates with rewarding roles.”

The Partnership is currently recruiting for a range of roles, from John Lewis and Waitrose stores to office-based roles or distribution jobs such as engineering technicians, drivers and warehouse teams.

This month they are also be recruiting hundreds of temporary roles in stores and distribution centres, in preparation for a busy trading period.

Vicki said: “We also continue to work with the Polish Red Cross to send lorries of food and water to refugees from Ukraine. A group of Partners is currently in Krakow, helping distribute these essential supplies - the third trip made by the Partnership this year.