John Lewis opens special Christmas Emporium in Milton Keynes
It will be a one-stop festive shopping experience, promise bosses
John Lewis at the centre:mk has opened a Christmas Emporium to offer customers a one-stop festive shopping experience.
The emporium will host in-store events, festive workshops, and offering personalised gifting experiences.
It will sell over 1,000 seasonal products, 90 per cent of which will be own brand.
John Lewis head of Christmas Lisa Cherry said: “Customers have had an elongated summer with restrictions lifting mid-way and wedding season starting later than usual but now they are certainly ready to start planning and looking forward to Christmas 2021.
“So this year we have created the Christmas Emporium bringing everything into one-stop-shop. These are designed so that customers can blitz their seasonal to-do list and pick up everything they need in one fell swoop, but also be a day out for the whole family to kick off their festive fun with tastings, games for the children and inspirational workshops.”