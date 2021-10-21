John Lewis opens special Christmas Emporium in Milton Keynes

John Lewis at the centre:mk has opened a Christmas Emporium to offer customers a one-stop festive shopping experience.

The emporium will host in-store events, festive workshops, and offering personalised gifting experiences.

It will sell over 1,000 seasonal products, 90 per cent of which will be own brand.

John Lewis Christmas Emporium

John Lewis head of Christmas Lisa Cherry said: “Customers have had an elongated summer with restrictions lifting mid-way and wedding season starting later than usual but now they are certainly ready to start planning and looking forward to Christmas 2021.