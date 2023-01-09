The city centre’s John Lewis store is holding a huge sale with a difference this week.

The store is launching a pop-up event in Middleton Hall, right outside its doors, in addition to its normal in-store January sale..

Starting tomorrow (Tuesday) it will feature sofas, furniture and large electrical items with discounts of up to 40%.

John Lewis at CMK

The pop-up sale will run until Friday January 13 and is expected to attract large numbers of shoppers hoping to grab a bargain.

Middleton Hall will be filled with products from top brands including as LG, Miele, Bosch, Samsung and Siemens as well as John Lewis own brand.

David Donovan, John Lewis and Partners Store Manager said: “Last year’s one day event was nearly a full sell out, so we are going much bigger this time with an extended range of furniture and electrical items.

"This is a brilliant opportunity for customers to get John Lewis quality products at a great price and we are delighted to be working with centre:mk and using the impressive Middleton Hall space once again.”

The event will be manned by staff from inside the store to help answer questions and assist with purchases.

Kevin Duffy, Centre Director: “This event was incredibly popular last time and is completely unique, as we have such a large community space right outside the store.

"We can help take the January Sale to a whole new level which we know bargain hunters will be very excited about, and we believe this event will even more successful than before.”