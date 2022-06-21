John Lewis to hold one-off pop up sale for bargain hunters outside its Milton Keynes store

In a first for centre:mk, John Lewis will display the bargains outside its store for the day this Saturday.

The event will runs from 9am to 7pm, and will see up to 40% off sofas and large electrical goods, allowing shoppers to grab a “real bargain”, said a centre:mk spokesman,. Middleton Hall is set to be filled with over 50 sofas and 30 large electrical items.

Brands included in the pop-up include Neff, Miele, Bosch, Samsung and Siemens. All items will come with the usual warranties and guarantees.

John Lewis will have a pop-up sale on Saturday in CMK

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk director, said: “We are excited to be hosting our first ever pop-up sale event at centre:mk with one of our leading anchor retail stores; John Lewis & Partners. It’s a great space in front of the store and allows people to browse the bargains easily.