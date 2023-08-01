Join ChiChi Fit in Milton Keynes for selfie with Strictly Come Dancing’s favourite judge Craig Revel-Horwood

A new musical theatre fitness programme backed by Strictly Come Dancing’s favourite judge Craig Revel-Horwood, is coming to Milton Keynes.

Strictly Come Dancing fans, theatre and fitness fans alike are invited try out this one-of-a-kind ChiChi Fit masterclass and get the chance to meet and have a photo taken with Strictly star Craig Revel-Horwood.

The event is being held at Romeo Dance Academy on August 12, however tickets are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

ChiChi Fit was launched in 2018 by theatre-trained tutor Danella Mercati who combined her love of Broadway shows with a passion for fitness. Since then, musical theatre lovers of all ages and backgrounds have been taking part in classes all over the world.

Now, to celebrate its new superstar ambassador Craig Revel-Horwood, ChiChi Fit will be touring the country in line with the Strictly judge’s tour of ‘Annie the Musical’.

ChiChi Fit provides a unique opportunity to get fit while dancing to your favourite show tunes. It’s made up of a fun-loving, theatre-mad community that offers incredible inclusivity.

A spokesman said: “With ChiChi Kids for children, ChiChi Encore for older adults, and ChiChi Chair for those unable to stand for long periods, anyone can get involved with the programme.

“A ChiChi Fit class offers so much more than just a physical fitness workout. It’s just as good for your mind. The songs, lyrics and storytelling, all take you on an exciting and emotive journey to feel happier and healthier with a little more sparkle. Our mission is to reach more and more people with this fun and fabulous workout better their physical fitness and mental health.”

With a specially tailored training programme, ChiChi Fit is also always on the lookout for new instructors to spread the joy of musical theatre fitness. Individual classes are currently being run around the UK to take ChiChi Fit to as many places as possible with the brand welcomng anyone who’s interested in joining the team.