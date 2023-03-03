Join female staff protecting the public and helping break the cycle of crime at Milton Keynes’ Woodhill Prison

Prison staff are sharing what it’s really like to be a woman working inside a male prison, ahead of International Women’s Day. (8/3)

Nicola Marfleet, 46, has been the governor at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keyes for the last seven years. She joined the service as a prison officer 22 years ago before working her way up the ranks. She is now responsible for the establishment and its hundreds of staff and prisoners.

She said: “There are so many misconceptions about what a prison officer looks like and what the job entails. People think you spend all day locking and unlocking doors, but there’s so much more to the role.

Rhea Simpson has been a prison officer at HMP Woodhill for 8 years

“Women might think working in a prison isn’t for them but if you are a good listener and someone with ‘grit’ and determination, you’d be a great fit. Plus, you receive all the right training you need to keep yourself, your colleagues, and prisoners safe.”

HMP Woodhill is a category B trainer prison that can hold up to 647 prisoners. Officers and other staff help to maintain safety standards on the inside, while also supporting prisoners through their sentence helping them to gain the skills they need to live crime free lives once released. It is a rewarding role where no two days are alike, allowing you to work with a diverse group of prisoners and staff, developing a wide range of both practical and interpersonal skills.

Rhea Simpson, 30, lives locally and has been a prison officer at HMP Woodhill for eight years, having previously worked in the NHS as a healthcare assistant.

She said: “When people find out what I do for a living, they’ll immediately assume I work at a women’s prison or with young offenders, just because I am female. They are quite surprised when I tell them that I work in an adult men’s prison.

The prison service has launched a recruitment campaign to attract more female staff

“My first day was really daunting but I soon got used to it. There are tough days, but my team are incredible and I know I can always get support if I need it.

“I’ve never felt being a woman has held me back. A prison workforce needs to consist of people with different personalities and backgrounds for it to work properly. It can be beneficial in my role to be a female because there are occasions when prisoners are more inclined to show their vulnerability to a female prison officer rather than a male officer. So I’d say that it’s really important for prisoners to have role models from all walks of life.”

You don’t need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMP Woodhill is looking for people with good communication and influencing skills, effective decision-making, care and understanding.

Applications for prison officer roles at HMP Woodhill are now open.