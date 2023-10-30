Join spectacular Glow Walk in Milton Keynes to raise money for Children in Need

Event is part of Land of Lights festival to be held at Gulliver’s resort

A spectacular ‘Glow Walk’ charity event to brighten up the skies and raise lots of money for BBC Children in Need is coming to Milton Keynes.

The event is part of the Land of Lights festival to be held at Gulliver’s resort on BBC Children in Need’s 2023 Appeal night, November 17.

The event will see people dressed in their best glow outfit to experience the enchanting lantern trail and explore magical and dazzling displays while raising money for the worthwhile cause.

The Pudsey Bear lantern which will feature as part of Land of Lights at Gulliver’s World to help raise money for this year’s BBC Children in Need

There will also be the chance to see one of the first ever, specially-designed Pudsey Bear lanterns which will be lit up and feature as part of the trail.

Tickets for the Glow Walk are on sale now and include entry to Land of Lights, with £5 of every ticket sold going directly to BBC Children in Need. People taking part can also download a BBC Children in Need sponsorship form to ask for their own donations from family and friends and help raise even more money.

This year, Land of Lights, which runs from October 21 until February 25 and features a mile-long wonderland of illuminations, is bringing the theme of classic children’s literature to life with a wide variety of installations on display from popular and much-loved characters and scenes including The Three Little Pigs, Dr Doolittle, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Wizard of Oz, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan.

Thousands of people from across the country are expected to explore the festival’s enchanting installations which includes more than 7,000 individual lanterns and hundreds of thousands LED lights.

Darren Hoy, Land of Lights Festival Manager, said: “We are thrilled that Land of Lights is back with a new theme to explore and that this year we are joining forces with BBC Children in Need to try and raise as much money as we can for such a wonderful cause. Our official Pudsey Bear lantern is not to be missed so we can’t wait to show him off and for everyone to get their selfies with him!

“The Glow Walk event will be a really visual way for people to come together and shine bright wearing anything that glows and sparkles. It’s an event suitable for all, no matter your age or ability, as it’s a flat, mile-long trail that can be walked at your own pace – there’s no running involved.

“We hope as many people as possible will join us on November 17 to take in our amazing lantern trail and also help raise vital funds to support children and young people across the UK. Don’t forget your glow.”

Emma Douglas, Head of Fundraising at BBC Children in Need, said: "We’re thrilled that Gulliver’s Resorts have chosen to support BBC Children in Need this year, helping us raise funds to support children and young people across the UK when it is needed most. We can’t wait to see our iconic Pudsey in lantern form as part of the trail.”