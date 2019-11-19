Join the annual Santa Dash to help Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is inviting local people to join their annual Santa Dash on Sunday December 15.

The iconic festive fundraiser will seehundreds of people dressed as Father Christmas flock to Willen Lake to walk, jog or sprint the 1.2 mile Dash.

Starting outside the Hospice (off Willen Lake North) from 10am, for a 10.30 start, the event is open for people of all ages, and dogs are welcome to take part too.

Melanie Beck, chief executive at MyMiltonKeynes - headline sponsor of the event - said: “Willen Hospice is close to the hearts of many people in the local area so we are thrilled to be able to support Santa Dash through sponsorship. It is a fabulous way to raise funds for the Hospice, and we can’t wait to see the sea of Santas at the event!"

Tracey Jago, events manager at Willen Hospice, said: “Our Santa Dash has become an annual favourite for many families and has become a staple in their Christmas routine as a great way to mark the start of their festivities.

“Whether your Dash is in memory of a loved one, a chance to do something fun as a family, or simply a change to your usual Sunday run, by taking part you’ll be helping to raise vital funds for the local people we look after, this Christmas. I’d like to thank MyMiltonKeynes for being our main sponsor, and also Fine Homes, for sponsoring our refreshments."

Places can be booked online. Registration is £15 for adults including a Santa suit; £5 for kids including a Santa Hat or £7.50 for kids including a Santa suit, and £2.50 for dogs (includes a branded bandana).

Willen Hospice needs to raise around £9 every minute of the year from the local community to continue to provide their specialist end- of-life care in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.