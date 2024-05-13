Join The Old Lawnmower Club on the green, green grass of Milton Keynes Museum

By NewsTeam
Published 13th May 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The sound of the mower and smell of freshly cut grass epitomises lazy, hazy summer days in an English country garden.

And while most of us don't enjoy the hard labour when it comes cutting the lawn we all love the results. Some of us are even fascinating by old machinery, lawnmowers in particular, and this weekend, there's a chance to learn more thanks to The Old Lawnmower Club which visits Milton Keynes Museum for its annual rally.

The cutting-edge club boasts more than 500 members as fondness for the machines through the years continues to grow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has an interest in the development of lawnmowers will be fascinated with the 100s of mowers expected to be lined up for inspection.

Most Popular
Hundreds of old lawn mowers will be on show at MK Museum at the weekendHundreds of old lawn mowers will be on show at MK Museum at the weekend
Hundreds of old lawn mowers will be on show at MK Museum at the weekend

Aside from the rare lawn mowers on show, the museum, which is home to some of the earliest examples in existence, will also be displaying its own collection.

The event, on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, is 'edging' nearer with an opportunity to to check out the machinery of days past, see some in action and say 'good mow-ning' to club members.

Click here for more information.

Related topics:Milton Keynes Museum