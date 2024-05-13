Join The Old Lawnmower Club on the green, green grass of Milton Keynes Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sound of the mower and smell of freshly cut grass epitomises lazy, hazy summer days in an English country garden.

And while most of us don't enjoy the hard labour when it comes cutting the lawn we all love the results. Some of us are even fascinating by old machinery, lawnmowers in particular, and this weekend, there's a chance to learn more thanks to The Old Lawnmower Club which visits Milton Keynes Museum for its annual rally.

The cutting-edge club boasts more than 500 members as fondness for the machines through the years continues to grow.

Anyone who has an interest in the development of lawnmowers will be fascinated with the 100s of mowers expected to be lined up for inspection.

Aside from the rare lawn mowers on show, the museum, which is home to some of the earliest examples in existence, will also be displaying its own collection.

The event, on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, is 'edging' nearer with an opportunity to to check out the machinery of days past, see some in action and say 'good mow-ning' to club members.