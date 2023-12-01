Join the Parks Trust to hHelp celebrate National Tree Week in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nature lovers are being encouraged to join the Parks Trust to celebrate National Tree Week by identifying and choosing a favourite. From Ash to Oak, Milton Keynes is home to a host of tree species located in ancient woodlands, meadow forests, nature reserves, and alongside boulevards, as well as the city’s unique Tree Cathedral.

A spokesperson for The Parks Trust, said: “It may be a special location, personal memory, or the colour of the leaves that make one particular tree stand out to you. It could be the age, or bark, the shape of the branches, or maybe the creatures that call it home. But when you work for the charity caring for over 6,000 acres of parkland, and a lot of trees, how do you select just one favourite?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team at The Parks Trust have been asked to identify a tree they’re most fond of as part of this year’s National Tree Week with videos available online with a chance to find out more about an Ash Tree at Floodplain Forest Nature Reserve or that ash trees in Norse mythology had healing powers?

The team at The Parks Trust have been asked to identify a tree that they’re most fond of

Established as a charity in 1992 The Parks Trust expertly cares for over 6,000 acres of green space in Milton Keynes including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes, parks, and landscaped areas along the city’s grid roads.