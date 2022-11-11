Join virtual Santa dash across Lapland and raise money for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity is launching its first ever Santa Dash challenge over the festive season to raise money for Milton Keynes University Hospital.

This family friendly event challenges people to (virtually) race 10km across Lapland to visit Santa in his grotto. Those taking part can build up the distance between today and December 31 and take part in special Christmas activities along the way.

People can complete the 10km by walking, running, cycling or scooting in just one day or choose to do the challenge throughout November and December.

Jenny O’Farrell-White, Community Fundraising Lead for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, added: “I’m really excited to launch our very first virtual Santa Dash event and we’d love as many families as possible to take part.

“10km is an achievable distance to complete with your family – you can build up the distance on a walk around the shops, on a dog walk or a scoot around Willen Lake - so why not get involved and raise some money for a great cause at the same time.

“Once you have made it to the grotto you will receive a medal and certificate too.”

> Milton Keynes Hospital Charity raises money for all wards and departments at Milton Keynes University Hospital to improve patient experience and ensure their stay at the hospital is as comfortable and positive as possible.